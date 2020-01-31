Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Nigel Goble. View Sign Obituary

GOBLE, Dale Nigel "To create a thing of beauty, to inspire and remind oneself and others that beauty is all around us, if only we learn to see." - dng Gentle, generous and gifted soul, Dale Nigel Goble, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. He leaves his mother and step-father Pierrette & Roger Morgan, Duncan, his sister Jennifer Goble (Tom), Grande Prairie, step-sister Sabrina Sawchuk (Jordy), Nanaimo, half-brother Jordan Relling, half-sister Andrea Relling (Rory) and niece Sloan, Peace River, grandparents Fernand & Madeleine Labrie, Duncan, grandmother Mayva Goble, Edmonton, nephews Matthew Gravel (Angel), Portland, Nicolas Gravel, Victoria, niece Danielle Gravel and great-nieces Madeleine and Rowan, Peace River, and the Friedmeyer Family of Ethiopia, California and Sidney as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins. Dale was predeceased by his father Gregory Goble, grandfather Ben Goble and aunt, Dena Goble. Dale was a talented artist, designer and illustrator whose personal style emerged from a desire to find beauty in the commonplace and symbolic meaning in storytelling. His works combine traditional media with new production methods. Dale saw the world in full color-bright, bold and cheerful. His greatest pleasure was creating. He wanted to make the world a beautiful place. He was incredibly generous, supporting many charities. His desire was to be a great artist - never known for mediocrity. Dale, or dng as he was often called, worked until his body would work no more. The commitment to his art and his clients was admirable, never wanting to let anyone down. (You were like a family to him and he wanted to do his best for you.) This amazing commitment continued, even as he grew more tired. Our eternal thanks go to Dr. Harwood Reimer, Dr. Michael Schachter, Lena and the Kidney Care Team, ICU at the Cowichan District Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital. Your kindness and words will always be remembered. To the countless people who prayed for Dale's well-being, his friends, colleagues and clients who encouraged him, and to all of our friends who kept us grounded, thank you. A Celebration of Life and Art for friends and family will take place on Friday, February 7th from 7pm to 9pm. An Art Show and Sale will take place on Saturday, February 8th from 10am to 4pm. Both events will be held at the Portals Gallery, 2687 James Street, Duncan, BC. farewell dng





