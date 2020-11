Or Copy this URL to Share

FERGUSON, Dale Robert February 7th, 1953 - April 28th, 2020 Dale sadly passed away suddenly on April 28th. Dale grew up in Peace River, Alberta before coming to Victoria to complete his grade 12 at Belmont Senior Secondary. He is survived by his brother Kevin Ferguson and sisters Karen Cowels and Connie Oldroyd. Until we meet again sweet brother.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store