GREIG, Dallas Gordon Cameron Born to William and Emily on December 22, 1935 in Victoria BC. Dallas passed away on May 12, 2020 with daughter Beverley at his side. Dallas was predeceased by his wife Joyce and all his three sisters Sheila, Rheta and Marilynn. Left to mourn are daughter Bev (Kim) Lewington and sons Gordon/Dennis (Susan) Greig. Grandchildren: Holly (Shamus), Emily (Dennis), Amanda (Jeremy), Shannon (Terry). Great-grandchildren: Lilly, Tyler, Remi, Aaliyah, Neveah, Sophia and Declan. Brother-in-law Tom (Kathy), Hill, many nieces and nephews, good friends Fran Steele and more. President of Layritz Little League for many years, Dallas was loved by all, he will be remembered as a very gentle, kind man. Interment will be on July 10, 2020 at 11am Hatley Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life to be held at a later date due to Covid.







