DUNSMORE, Dalton Blair Blair Dunsmore, much-loved husband, father, grandfather - and simply a prince of a man - died on October 15, 2019. Born the youngest of three siblings, sister Joyce Anderson and brother Glenn (deceased), Blair arrived in Yellow Grass, SK, on January 23, 1933, and remained hometown proud his entire life. While most accountants choose their profession, Blair, it seems, was born an accountant. He began his life-long affair with the art of finance at age 8, when he started his first job; delivering eggs by bicycle. In addition to having a strong work ethic, Blair was also athletically accomplished, talented at both hockey and baseball. At the University of Saskatchewan, Blair earned a B.Com m. After graduation, Blair and his "darling" Joyce (nee Nolte), his high school sweetheart and the love of his life settled in Regina where he articled and completed his CA. They lived there for 10 years where they became parents to daughters Susan Dunsmore (Doug Gowland) of Cleveland, OH, and Karen Nielson (Lorne) of Point Roberts, WA. In 1965, opportunity knocked and the family relocated to Saskatoon. As anyone who knew Blair could tell you, Joyce and their two girls were the center of his universe, which later expanded to include grandchildren Spencer (23), Isabella (19), and Jack (18). During his 86 years, Blair never made an enemy or raised his voice in anger. He was a gentle soul, a sterling role model for his children and grandchildren, as well as someone whom everyone liked to be around. He was known for his sweet smile, joking nature, and the amusing anecdotes he told about childhood escapades, always with a twinkle in his eye. Proud of his many nieces and nephews, Blair enjoyed nothing more than employing his keen wit to engage all in good-natured ribbing. With Blair gone, the world is now short one sharp-dressing, seasoned world traveler with exceptional gardening and handyman skills. Blair approached gardening with the same precision he applied to his accounting, and his trees were always meticulously trimmed, and his flower beds flawlessly aligned. Perhaps even more sorely missed will be Blair's ability to fix anything and everything and his knack for always having the right tool needed at any time. Blair strived to bequeath his talents to his girls and took pride in stocking their toolboxes and making sure they could balance a cheque book. Never will you meet a man who more faithfully lived his values and no man will be more greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of his Life held in December. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you contribute to the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019

