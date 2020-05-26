WALDNER-MORSON, Dalyce Rae 23/12/63 - 12/05/20 After a 4 1/2 year battle with Cancer, with the last months in constant pain, she was taken from us at the young age of 56 years. Pre-deceased by her father, Harvey. A loving wife, mother, sister and daughter, she is survived by her grief stricken family: mother Barbara Waldner, husband Guy Morson, and children Travis (Sandra), Aaron, Heather (Grady), Shane and Linda; siblings Janice, Brett and Curt, as well many nieces and nephews. Dalyce was selfless and strong, with family being the centre of her life; making sure that birthdays and other special occasions were all celebrated in proper fashion. Christmas being her favourite time, she outdid herself year after year with her preparations. Dalyce and Guy made a life together raising 5 children. Dalyce was also an equal and important part in the success of the family business "The Shedguys" with 2 of the children now involved. Dalyce was a dedicated volunteer for the South Cowichan Youth Softball Association, eventually becoming the president of the league for many years. Dalyce was an avid horseback rider, and her life-long dream to own a farm was realized in 2014, on which she happily spent her final years taking care of various animals, including her two horses Chico and Ginger. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Jill and the girls for their continued help and support, Doctors Masuda, Moulaison, and McGhee. Also Rhea, Leslie, and staff at the Cobble Hill IDA Pharmacy. The family would also like to recognize the First Responders who tended to their Mum on August 29th, 2019 at their home, and helped give them another 9 months to cherish with her. She asked for so little, and gave so much. Celebration of Life TBA Online condolences can be made at hwwallacebc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 26 to May 28, 2020.