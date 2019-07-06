BURCHETT, Damaris Enid July 31, 1924 - July 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully at her beloved home in North Saanich. Predeceased by her husband Peter, mother and father Enid and William Hugh Owen, in-laws Jas and Bets Burchett and sisters Dilys (Fred) and Daphne (Gordon) and her first husband Bobby Jackson. Survived by her sons Ian (André) of Ottawa and Andrew (Diane) of Victoria, cousins Jennifer Thomson of Ottawa and Bob and Karolyn Sherman of Maple Bay and many nieces and nephews. Damaris was born in Montreal, attended McGill University and proudly served in the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service during World War Two. She spent most of her life in North Saanich, where she was fond of boating, weaving, gardening, always an avid reader and relished the planning of her next travel adventure with Peter. Sincere gratitude to those special individuals who ensured Damaris could always be enjoying her home to the end and to the long-standing team at Home Instead Senior Care that provided such terrific care. A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Mills Road, North Saanich on July 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation (www.sphf.ca) or to the Victoria Hospice (www.VictoriaHospice.org)
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019