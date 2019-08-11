Dan Douglas Peterson died peacefully with his family by his side. He was born and lived all his life in Victoria, BC. He leaves to mourn, his loving wife Jean, daughter Tracy [Jeremy], son Todd [Christine] and his beloved grandchildren, Peyton, Rylie, Oakley, Nicole and Nathan. Also his brothers Lon, Rock, Mark and sister Gina. Dan's favourite time was in the summer when he parked the motorhome at Weirs Beach for a month and all the grandchildren spent many hours with him, taking turns staying overnight and playing on the beach all day. They will all miss those wonderful times. No service by Request.

