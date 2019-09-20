PATTERSON, Dan June 21, 1954 - September 19, 2009 We miss you, brother Ten years ago yesterday You left your life and went away. Those we love remain with us, For love itself lives on. Cherished memories never fade Because a loved one is gone! Memories of you are all that we have Of when you were still around. The days get easier But they will never be easy. Those we love can never be more Than a thought apart For as long as there is a memory They will live on in our hearts! All our Love Don, Larry, Gerry, Rick, Wendy, Robin, Val, Colleen





