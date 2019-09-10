It is with sadness we announce that Daniel Wragg passed peacefully in his sleep September 3, 2019 at the age of 75. Dan was born in Weymouth, Dorset and immigrated to Canada in 1951. He had a long career as an air navigator and officer in the RCAF and an equally long stint as a single parent raising two kids by himself in the '70s. When babysitters were unavailable he would fly his kids along with him on flights to exotic places. His sense of humour and love of music carried us all through these times. After retiring, Dan met the love of his life and had many years of happiness in Victoria. Dan is survived by his wife, Sylvia, sister, Josephine, children, Tracy & Patrick, stepchildren, Rob and Andrew and 4 boisterous grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at home Saturday, September 14 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Society or the charity of your choice.

