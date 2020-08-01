Dan was born in Victoria on June 11, 1953, and passed to spend eternity with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on July 30, 2020, with his wife and children at his side.



Dan was the oldest child born to Josie and Archie Willock. He was a loving husband for 39 years to Barbara, dedicated Dad to Geoff, Elizabeth and Christina Marie Amos, fascinating father-in-law to Krystle Willock and Doug Ford, and a delightful, wild and crazy Papa to his grandchildren Ethan and Isaac Willock, Caedmon Kovacs and Elijah and Tristan Ford. Many of his happiest moments were spent playing with his children and grandchildren.



Dan was a master mechanic, serving his automotive apprenticeship under his father. His love for moving fast poured over into race cars, running, and later, taking up cycling after age 50. Hosting the Thursday night ride out of the family garage for many years and being a part of the running and racing communities, brought many rich friendships which impacted him greatly. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church family for 38 years and Dan was thankful for their ongoing love and support.



He leaves behind a beautiful legacy of servanthood, shenanigans, and noisy stories at family dinners. He will be missed by his mother Josie Willock, brother Marty and wife Sonya, brother Bernie and wife Marlene, sister Shelley and husband John Neuendorf, along with many other cherished relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father Archie Willock and stepdaughter Christina Marie Amos.



At Dan’s request, there will be no service. Please connect with someone who knew him and share a memory and a laugh. We look forward to seeing him again on the other side.



