With great sadness we announce the death of Dan after a short but bravely fought illness on January 5, 2020. He was in his 86th year.



Dan is survived by his wife, Dianne, his son David (Ros) of Campbell River, grandson Derek Nickel (Maddie) of Nanaimo, B.C., great-granddaughter, Lily of Nanaimo, grandson Colin Nickel of Nanaimo, brother-in-law Derek Hamlet of Victoria, sister Esther Larocque of Dryden, Ontario. He is also survived by his very good friend, Gerry True.



Dan was a CPO1 in the RCN from 1951 to 1979 and an employee at HMC Dockyard from 1979-1993.



Dan thoroughly enjoyed his cottage on Lake Cowichan for 35 years and also constructing and flying his radio controlled planes with the "boys" at Mt. Sicker.



No service by request

