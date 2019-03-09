Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Gerald Creally. View Sign

CREALLY, Daniel Gerald April 3, 1937 - February 25, 2019 Dan passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at NRGH on Monday, February 25, 2019 from complications relating to his heart and COPD. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Irene (nee Diedrichson); daughters, Kim (Pat) and, Shannon (Greg); son, Sean (Sarah). Keeping his memory alive are grandchildren, Alexandra, Danielle, Cole, Brett, Ryan and Will. One of nine children, Dan was born in Peterborough, Ontario. He joined the RCMP on April 8, 1958 and was trained at Depot in Regina. His first posting was general duty in Campbell River in 1959. Following a short posting in Colwood, Dan was transferred to Nanaimo where he met his wife, Irene. They were married July 17, 1965. The next posting, of eleven years, was to GIS Victoria Subdivision. He was involved in numerous investigations, some of which included assisting island detachments and Municipal Police Forces on Vancouver Island. From 1974 to 1976, Dan left the RCMP to work as an investigator with Employment Canada in a newly created National Fraud Detail. He rejoined the RCMP in 1976 and was posted to Maple Ridge, BC. General duties in Maple Ridge were short as a posting to Burnaby detachment as Corporal on Arson Squad and IC of the Fraud squad. Upon retiring in April of 1980, Dan moved his family back to the island, relocating in Shawnigan Lake. Upon leaving the force Dan embarked on his second career, working in the Cowichan Valley as a Realtor for eighteen years. This was another career he truly enjoyed. Dan's final career, and the one he may have loved the most, was enjoying his first grandsons Cole and later Brett on the farm on Baldy Mountain in Shawnigan Lake. Retirement from selling real estate took Dan and Irene to Qualicum Beach in 2002. Curling and golfing became a huge part of retirement. Many friends dropped in "on the 9th" hole at Eaglecrest Golf Course where he resided. A husband, father, and favourite "Poppa" who will be lovingly remembered by all the stories of days on the force and the laughter they brought......forever in our hearts......we love you. In lieu of flowers, please consider honouring Dan's memory by making a donation in his name to the Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation, 1200 Dufferin Crescent, Nanaimo, BC V9S 2B7. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To send a condolence to the family please visit





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

