WALTERS, Daniel G.S. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Daniel G. S. Walters. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Lucy; brother Ray, sisters Ella, Edna and Lil; sons Frank (Lois), David (Mary), Rodney, Gordon; daughters Joan (Greg Gicas) and Carol (Gary Talbot) and 17 grandchildren. Dan was a kind, generous, respected and hardworking member of the community spending the majority of his life living in Metchosin and working at the former poultry plant in Langford 1968-1997. Dan served as a devoted deacon of Langford Regular Baptist Church for several years. Private burial to take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
