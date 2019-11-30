O'CONNELL, Daniel Born 9 December 1922 Died 21 November 2019 Born December 9, 1922, Dan passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Dan was 2 1/2 weeks shy of his 97th birthday. Born in Limerick County, Ireland, Dan was the youngest of 9 siblings, all of whom predeceased him. After serving with the RAF in the Second World War, he immigrated to Victoria, B.C. In 1949, Dan joined the Victoria Fire Department and settled into Esquimalt, where he was a fixture around the arena for many years. After 34 years of firefighting he retired and built his retirement home in Qualicum Beach. Dan thought it was awesome that he was able to say he was retired for more years than he worked. Dan is survived by his 2 children Dan (Rene) and Patti (Randy), his stepson Glenn (Gloria), his second wife Florrie and her three children Norm (Gwen), Ray (Suzanne) and Doug (Louise). Dan is also survived by numerous grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren. Dan's passion, besides his family, was gardening and his beautifully manicured lawns, gardens and many fountains rivalled those of Butchart Gardens. Legend has it that perhaps a few of his plants actually had origins from the Butchart Gardens. His other passion was his beloved Canucks. He has suffered with them for the last 50 years. There was nothing Dan & Florrie liked better than hosting a big dinner surrounded by family and friends. Over the years there were many such gatherings in Qualicum Beach. We have lost a father, husband, grandfather, uncle, hero, mentor, friend and protector whose caring ways, love and compassion for life, taught us all so very much. Rest in Peace Dan, and know you were the very best. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Road, Parksville, B.C. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019