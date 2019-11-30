Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel O'Connell. View Sign Obituary

O'CONNELL, Daniel Born 9 December 1922 Died 21 November 2019 Born December 9, 1922, Dan passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Dan was 2 1/2 weeks shy of his 97th birthday. Born in Limerick County, Ireland, Dan was the youngest of 9 siblings, all of whom predeceased him. After serving with the RAF in the Second World War, he immigrated to Victoria, B.C. In 1949, Dan joined the Victoria Fire Department and settled into Esquimalt, where he was a fixture around the arena for many years. After 34 years of firefighting he retired and built his retirement home in Qualicum Beach. Dan thought it was awesome that he was able to say he was retired for more years than he worked. Dan is survived by his 2 children Dan (Rene) and Patti (Randy), his stepson Glenn (Gloria), his second wife Florrie and her three children Norm (Gwen), Ray (Suzanne) and Doug (Louise). Dan is also survived by numerous grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren. Dan's passion, besides his family, was gardening and his beautifully manicured lawns, gardens and many fountains rivalled those of Butchart Gardens. Legend has it that perhaps a few of his plants actually had origins from the Butchart Gardens. His other passion was his beloved Canucks. He has suffered with them for the last 50 years. There was nothing Dan & Florrie liked better than hosting a big dinner surrounded by family and friends. Over the years there were many such gatherings in Qualicum Beach. We have lost a father, husband, grandfather, uncle, hero, mentor, friend and protector whose caring ways, love and compassion for life, taught us all so very much. Rest in Peace Dan, and know you were the very best. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Road, Parksville, B.C. To send a condolence to the family please visit





O'CONNELL, Daniel Born 9 December 1922 Died 21 November 2019 Born December 9, 1922, Dan passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Dan was 2 1/2 weeks shy of his 97th birthday. Born in Limerick County, Ireland, Dan was the youngest of 9 siblings, all of whom predeceased him. After serving with the RAF in the Second World War, he immigrated to Victoria, B.C. In 1949, Dan joined the Victoria Fire Department and settled into Esquimalt, where he was a fixture around the arena for many years. After 34 years of firefighting he retired and built his retirement home in Qualicum Beach. Dan thought it was awesome that he was able to say he was retired for more years than he worked. Dan is survived by his 2 children Dan (Rene) and Patti (Randy), his stepson Glenn (Gloria), his second wife Florrie and her three children Norm (Gwen), Ray (Suzanne) and Doug (Louise). Dan is also survived by numerous grandchildren and a few great-grandchildren. Dan's passion, besides his family, was gardening and his beautifully manicured lawns, gardens and many fountains rivalled those of Butchart Gardens. Legend has it that perhaps a few of his plants actually had origins from the Butchart Gardens. His other passion was his beloved Canucks. He has suffered with them for the last 50 years. There was nothing Dan & Florrie liked better than hosting a big dinner surrounded by family and friends. Over the years there were many such gatherings in Qualicum Beach. We have lost a father, husband, grandfather, uncle, hero, mentor, friend and protector whose caring ways, love and compassion for life, taught us all so very much. Rest in Peace Dan, and know you were the very best. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Road, Parksville, B.C. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close