Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Robert (Bob) Alexander. View Sign Obituary

ALEXANDER, Daniel Robert (Bob) April 20, 1923 - April 17, 2019 Bob was born and raised in Vancouver where he met the love of his life, Eileen. They were married for 70 years before she predeceased him in 2017. He leaves his three children Joan Cronk (Doug), Jim (Lorrie) and Nancy Ralph (Tom); four grandchildren Ross (Lisa), Darren, Mike and Lindsay (Phil); and three great-grandchildren Emily, Owen and Olive. He had a long career with the BC government, moving to Victoria in 1959 where he spent many years as Assistant Deputy Minister of Finance and retired as Comptroller General. Bob loved driving and exploring the country on road trips with Eileen - as well as special trips with family and friends. Until a week before his passing, he volunteered at St. Aidan's United Church as part of a group counting donations. All of us who were close to Bob will especially miss our great conversations with him, his thoughtful advice, and his easy smile - but we are so thankful for his long life. We would like to give a special thanks to his wonderful long-term GP Dr. Luckhurst, and to the great staff at The Kensington. At Bob's request there will be no service. However, please feel free to raise a glass in his memory or make a donation to the charity of your choice.





ALEXANDER, Daniel Robert (Bob) April 20, 1923 - April 17, 2019 Bob was born and raised in Vancouver where he met the love of his life, Eileen. They were married for 70 years before she predeceased him in 2017. He leaves his three children Joan Cronk (Doug), Jim (Lorrie) and Nancy Ralph (Tom); four grandchildren Ross (Lisa), Darren, Mike and Lindsay (Phil); and three great-grandchildren Emily, Owen and Olive. He had a long career with the BC government, moving to Victoria in 1959 where he spent many years as Assistant Deputy Minister of Finance and retired as Comptroller General. Bob loved driving and exploring the country on road trips with Eileen - as well as special trips with family and friends. Until a week before his passing, he volunteered at St. Aidan's United Church as part of a group counting donations. All of us who were close to Bob will especially miss our great conversations with him, his thoughtful advice, and his easy smile - but we are so thankful for his long life. We would like to give a special thanks to his wonderful long-term GP Dr. Luckhurst, and to the great staff at The Kensington. At Bob's request there will be no service. However, please feel free to raise a glass in his memory or make a donation to the charity of your choice. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close