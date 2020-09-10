Daniel Steven Jonathan Paulusse: Ladies’ Man, Caring Friend, Nature Lover, and Genuine Dad



Dan was killed in a workplace accident in Prince Rupert, BC, on June 15, 2020, at the age of 37 or 38. He could never really remember how old he was. He was too busy living. Daniel was born on March 24, 1983, in Pembroke, Ontario, and was the beloved son of Steven Paulusse and Denise Labine.



As a teen Dan relocated with his family to Victoria, BC, where he eventually joined the Royal Canadian Navy and proudly served for 10 years. He didn’t appreciate being bossed around, but he did enjoy spending time with the numerous friends he made along the way.



After his Navy shenanigans, Dan moved to Smithers, BC, to start a new life as a train conductor for CN Rail. He was at peace in the mountains, fishing, hunting, camping, and skidooing, all things he loved to do with his treasured friends.



He leaves behind the most precious part of his life, his beautiful daughter, Jazmyne. Dan had so much love in his heart for Jazmyne that anyone could see how much he cherished her.



Although Dan had a less than average lifespan, he did not have an average life. It was a short life, but it was packed. He lived it hard and fast. He laughed at every chance whether it was appropriate or not and maybe especially when it wasn’t. He learned what he wanted to learn, he fixed what he wanted to fix, and he loved whom he wanted to love. Daniel did it his way! Well-wishers are encouraged to write a farewell note on a drink coaster or napkin at their favourite watering hole and have a shot of Crown Royal in his honour.



We will miss his baby blues and his beautiful smile. He was deeply loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store