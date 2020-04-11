Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel William Fisher. View Sign Obituary

FISHER, Daniel William July 5, 1941 - March 27, 2020 On the morning of March 27, 2020, our beloved Daniel passed away at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia. He valiantly endured health issues for the past couple years, defying the odds until it was time for him to leave us. He was 78 years young. Dan was born in Sarnia, Ontario, attended school in Port Credit and resided in Toronto for many years. His entrepreneurial endeavours began at a young age and entailed caddying, furniture sales, constructing homes, founder of a TSX listed oil and gas company and other energy industry projects, owner/operator of a Ford dealership in Vernon, B.C., a senior executive for Jim Pattison (auto division - Vancouver), and for many years involved in real estate development and construction, with projects in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario. Dan's adventures and pursuit of many business opportunities kept him on the move (literally) which led to living in several different locations in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, United States and the Bahamas, eventually finding his "happy place" in Victoria, B.C. Besides his passion for business, Dan loved playing golf and had scored 3 hole-in-ones. He was proud to have been a member of the National Golf Club of Canada, St. George's Golf & Country Club, Marine Drive Golf Club, and his favourite, Victoria Golf Club. Dan also loved spending time with family and friends and his profound fondness for animals (horses, dogs) and nature gave an insight to a gentleness within. Possessing a curiosity for knowledge that kept him well-informed on business and politics, he took delight in many other interests over the years as well - billiards, farrier, skeet shooting, skiing, running, squash, tennis, 1000+ hours pilot, boating, travel, music, sports fan (Canucks, football, golf, horse-racing); and always enjoyed a good scotch or two, good wine and anything sweet. "Dapper Dan" had a classic sense of style, consistently well-dressed and accessorized with his twinkling blue eyes and smile. Always eager to offer his assistance or advice, he was also known for his perseverance, creativity, sharp intellect, business savvy, candor and "Dan-isms", a visionary and mentor. Dan will be remembered as an extraordinary person who touched many people's lives with his charm, humour and young-at-heart spirit. He lived a full and interesting life and his sheer will to live was an inspiration. Dan was a loving husband and father and will be sorely missed. Fondly remembered as "Danny Boy", he leaves behind his devoted wife of 26 years, Patti; daughter, Kelly (Jack) Provencher, sons, Dean (Cathy) and Ben and stepdaughter, Kayli; grandchildren, Codi, Brett, and Brittany; great grandchild, J.J.; brothers, Bob (Carol) Fisher, Bill (Carol) Baxter, Scott (Karen) Baxter (since passed), sister, Marianne Baxter, and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Isobel Angeline Paisley (Fisher, Baxter); stepfather, Bob Baxter; son, Matthew; brothers, Rick Baxter and Gord Baxter, and favourite pet, Rosie. Sincere thanks to Dr. F. Muller, Dr. I. Zandieh, Dr. R. Weir, Dr. J.P. McGhie, BCCA staff, all the Community Nurses, and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital. A celebration of Dan's life will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at







