MALLOCH, Daniel William November 5, 1957 - February 3, 2020 "The mournful song of the seven long ... whispers through the trees, A fight fought hard ... A life so precious ... we are taken to our knees." Danny was born and raised in Victoria. Eldest son of Bill and Pat Malloch. Mom's precious boy left home at 15 to go logging. Dan became a "Loggers logger" of all eras. He was a precise artist of woodworking. He appreciated quality in all things and in all people. He was a fun, generous, honest plainspoken man who never hesitated to speak the unvarnished truth. Dan was a devoted husband, protective father and proud Grandfather. On June 21, 1977 Danny married his true love and soul mate, Carol. Soon after, life was filled with their treasured children Virginia, Tanya (Mauricio) Shane (Kris) and Amanda. Papa Dan's sweet messengers of the future and protectors of his stories, Sidney, Ethan, Dylan and Papa Dan's much awaited new grandson. Danny's naturally unique quick wit and raw black humor came easily and always completely uncensored. His gift of laughter will be sorely missed amongst his siblings and all who had the privilege to know him: Sue, Sharon, Barb (Doug), Carole (Stephen), Marilyn (Chris), Dale (Diana) and Steven (Sheri), Marg, Bev (David), Stacey, Eric and family and friends. Danny is reunited with Mom and Dad, baby brother David, Al and Brett. "We tried to keep you here with us You tried your best to stay You never liked the long goodbyes You'd always rather slip away" "They say "where there walks a logger there walks a man" No man better to describe that Than my Uncle Dan A man strong as the cables On a guy line winch A hard working man, Who would never give an inch" And the raven soars A Happening to be announced on Malloch Time





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020

