HERR, Dannon Lee November 23, 1977 - July 18, 2020 Our precious Dannon died last weekend. She was a free-spirit. Dannon travelled extensively, obtained a university degree from UVIC, spoke three languages, was a diligent and dedicated self-employed mortgage broker, was involved in the community and loved her family. She travelled many directions in both her professional and private life. She never married, and was part of a very small family, her parents, Linda and Bob; her brother, Ashley and her chihuahua, Twig. Dannon's wish to live an exciting life led her down the path of sorrow when she became involved with drugs and the kind of people involved in the out of control street drug activity. She would want to increase awareness of the insidious form of emotional abuse known as Gaslighting which led to her death and encourage any women who are victims of this horrible psychological manipulation to seek help and leave their relationship immediately. Dannon will be missed by all those who loved her. We will cherish the 42 years we had with you and will miss you forever our sweet Boog! Private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
