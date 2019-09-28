BURNS, Danny It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Danny Burns, beloved husband to Moira. Danny passed away at home with Moira by his side on August 27th, 2019. Danny was born in Hamilton, Ontario, on August 28th, 1952 before settling down in Victoria, in 1974. Danny is predeceased by his parents and leaves behind his family, in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, along with many special friends. A celebration of Danny's life will be held on October 12th, 2019, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Gorge Vale Golf Club, 1005 Craigflower Road. For condolences or donations, please visit Earth's Option Cremation and Burial Services website: www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019