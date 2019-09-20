Danny Jack Schupbach

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Jack Schupbach.
Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

SCHUPBACH, Danny Jack With the greatest dismay we announce the death of our beloved son and brother, Danny Jack Schupbach, age 19. May he be dancing in the moonlight on his journey with fellow starship troopers. We welcome Danny's friends and family to a Farewell Gathering in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 2pm. If anyone would like to speak at the gathering, please confirm with us by email at [email protected] Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.