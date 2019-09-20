SCHUPBACH, Danny Jack With the greatest dismay we announce the death of our beloved son and brother, Danny Jack Schupbach, age 19. May he be dancing in the moonlight on his journey with fellow starship troopers. We welcome Danny's friends and family to a Farewell Gathering in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 2pm. If anyone would like to speak at the gathering, please confirm with us by email at [email protected] Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019