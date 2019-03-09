Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Normandeau. View Sign

NORMANDEAU, Danny June 4, 1945 - February 26, 2019 With deepest sadness we announce the passing of Danny; loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle. He passed away peacefully at home enjoying the view of his orchard with his children by his side. Predeceased by his parents Victor and Mary, brothers Henry and Frank. Survived by his beloved wife and partner Gail, children Paul (Kim) and Sherri (Mike), grandchildren John, Megan, Devin, Brock and Drake, brothers Victor (Dorothy) and Jack, extended family and many friends. Danny was strong, determined and extremely hard working his whole life; there was nothing he couldn't do once he set his mind to it. He was always trustworthy and dependable and took care of everybody. With a wonderful sense of humor and always there to lend a hand to anyone; he was a real people person who enjoyed good conversation and was blessed with the gift of the gab. Danny was a natural mentor; always sharing his wisdom and instilling the power of a positive mental attitude in his children and grandchildren. He was extremely thankful for the beautiful life he shared with his family. We miss him so much and we will treasure memories of him smiling and joking around. There are no words that can capture all that he meant to us but he will always be in our hearts. Danny was grateful to his health care team for giving him another 13 1/2 years of life. As per his wishes there will be no service but please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.





NORMANDEAU, Danny June 4, 1945 - February 26, 2019 With deepest sadness we announce the passing of Danny; loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle. He passed away peacefully at home enjoying the view of his orchard with his children by his side. Predeceased by his parents Victor and Mary, brothers Henry and Frank. Survived by his beloved wife and partner Gail, children Paul (Kim) and Sherri (Mike), grandchildren John, Megan, Devin, Brock and Drake, brothers Victor (Dorothy) and Jack, extended family and many friends. Danny was strong, determined and extremely hard working his whole life; there was nothing he couldn't do once he set his mind to it. He was always trustworthy and dependable and took care of everybody. With a wonderful sense of humor and always there to lend a hand to anyone; he was a real people person who enjoyed good conversation and was blessed with the gift of the gab. Danny was a natural mentor; always sharing his wisdom and instilling the power of a positive mental attitude in his children and grandchildren. He was extremely thankful for the beautiful life he shared with his family. We miss him so much and we will treasure memories of him smiling and joking around. There are no words that can capture all that he meant to us but he will always be in our hearts. Danny was grateful to his health care team for giving him another 13 1/2 years of life. As per his wishes there will be no service but please consider a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019

