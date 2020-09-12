ASHDOWN, Danny Wayne October 26, 1960 - September 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Danny Ashdown of Cobble Hill, beloved husband to Kitsa. Danny passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 59 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kitsa; children: Jeramie, Ashley, Trevor, and Vincent; brothers: Garry, Dale, Kerri, Troy; his many co-workers especially Shawn and Marc as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Angelina. Danny was a true Jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed wood working, muscle cars and motorcycles. He especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren for walks in the park. He was a true saint that was loved by everyone. He had the biggest heart, was selfless, and would take the shirt off his own back for anyone. His love for his family was unconditional and endless. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. A private family Graveside Service will be held. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.