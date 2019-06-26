Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darien "Dixie" Elliot. View Sign Obituary

ELLIOTT, Darien 'Dixie' April 15, 1939-June 11, 2019 With profound grief, we announce the sudden passing of Darien 'Dixie' Elliott age 80, on June 11, 2019. She was a remarkable woman, with a free spirit, with a strong sense of adventure, with a kindness and generosity that drew people to her. Dixie, the oldest of 3 children (sister Judy and brother Jim) was born in Edmonton on April 15, 1939 to Cliff and Lila Lee. While she was raised in Edmonton, it was her summers in Jasper at the family cottage at Lake Edith where she found serenity, joy, and her love of her natural surroundings. Her outdoor pursuits included horse-back riding, skiing, and hiking. Dixie met Jim Elliott while they worked together in Jasper; they married, lived in towns and cities across Canada, and raised their 3 children (Jennifer, Doug, and Ruth), eventually settling in Jasper. Dixie and Jim parted ways, yet, "like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions, but our roots keep us together"; they always remained life-long friends. In the 80s, following her dream of getting back to the land, Dixie bought a farm on Vancouver Island where she raised animals and kept a healthy sized garden. Then, she spent a few more years in Jasper before going back to the island. In Victoria, she reconnected with John Guthrie, and they spent many happy years together boating, salmon fishing, hosting grandchildren, and exploring the further reaches of Mexico. Dixie also travelled to Nepal, for her, a once in a life-time trip. She always loved meeting the local people, and learning about their cultures. Since 2000, she and Herb Amos shared their lives in Sidney, camping, hiking, gardening, spending time with family, taking courses together. Dixie's vast array of interests included yoga, book clubs, creative writing, spirituality, and the environment. Her interests led to her many lasting and meaningful friendships. She passed away, in her home, in Sidney. She is survived by her loving partner, Herb Amos; 3 children, Jennifer Park (Brent Park), Doug Elliott (Sheri Evans), and Ruth Senz (Ron Senz); 4 grandchildren, Ryan Senz, Megan Senz, Jessen Elliott, Jack Elliott. She is predeceased by her sister Judy Padua. "The mountains are calling..." Forever in our hearts. We love you. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 6 at The McTavish Academy of Art 1720 McTavish Rd, North Saanich, BC. In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable donation to a charity that is close to your heart. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 26 to June 27, 2019

