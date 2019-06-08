Born Lethbridge, AB. Following a long battle with multiple terminal illnesses, on April 10, 2019 our mother bravely chose M.A.I.D. She was surrounded by love & family as she passed peacefully to join her Heavenly Father & Saviour Jesus Christ. Darla is survived by 3 children - Byron Spiers (Sharon), Dennis Spiers, Karen Hathaway (Gary), 8 grandkids, 6 great grandkids, siblings - Roy Hostetter (Elaine), Marlee Hostetter, Wanda Hostetter & Charlene Rae. Thank You to all who cared for our mother over the years and in her final days. A celebration of life will be held at a family home on June 26th @ 3pm - 456 Phelps Ave. Donations to MS Society or SPCA in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019