KRAUS, Darlene Evelyn (nee Ganyo) August 18, 1936 - February 26, 2020 Born in Moose Jaw, SK, Darlene passed away peacefully at home in Maple bay with family by her side on February 26, 2020 at the age of 83. A remarkable lady, cherished Mom & forever partner. Darlene will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, Jim, children Mark (Barbara), Kathie, Steven (Rachel Barton), Michael (Kathleen); grandchildren Jessica, Benjamin (Mark & Barb), Cydney, Samantha (Mike & Kathleen); great-grandchildren Hadley and Jaxon (Jessica); and her brother Lee (Marlene). Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, to the Cowichan Valley Hospital Foundation in Duncan, B.C are greatly appreciated. www.firstmemorialduncan.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020