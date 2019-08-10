Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darline Smith. View Sign Obituary

Our vivacious, loving mother, born in Oak Bay 95 years ago, found peace with her angels. She was the youngest daughter of Arthur and Janet Evans and last grandchild of John Newell and Mary Jane Evans, pioneers of the Cowichan Valley. Predeceased by her second husband Fred, siblings Lorna, Esther, Albie, Muriel and Harry, and youngest son Orin.



She worked three decades for Pacific Coach Lines in Victoria, travelled extensively and enjoyed life to the fullest with a sparkling vibrancy that remained with her always. Her beautiful smile will forever be in our memories; her enduring love kept close to our hearts.



Darline is survived by her children Corol (Rupee), Gerald (Heather), Collin (Roxanna), Shane (Kelly); adored grandchildren Jalem (Vicki), Damon (Nicole), Alana (Kevin), Rebecca (Brock), Zachary, Ty, Lexxi, Veda; precious great grandchildren Aidan, Myles, Aaron, Saraya, Shayden, Liam, Everly; daughter-in-law Lorie and dear friend Leonard.



The family express gratitude to the team at Beckley Farm Lodge for the care in the past two years. No service, by request.

Our vivacious, loving mother, born in Oak Bay 95 years ago, found peace with her angels. She was the youngest daughter of Arthur and Janet Evans and last grandchild of John Newell and Mary Jane Evans, pioneers of the Cowichan Valley. Predeceased by her second husband Fred, siblings Lorna, Esther, Albie, Muriel and Harry, and youngest son Orin.She worked three decades for Pacific Coach Lines in Victoria, travelled extensively and enjoyed life to the fullest with a sparkling vibrancy that remained with her always. Her beautiful smile will forever be in our memories; her enduring love kept close to our hearts.Darline is survived by her children Corol (Rupee), Gerald (Heather), Collin (Roxanna), Shane (Kelly); adored grandchildren Jalem (Vicki), Damon (Nicole), Alana (Kevin), Rebecca (Brock), Zachary, Ty, Lexxi, Veda; precious great grandchildren Aidan, Myles, Aaron, Saraya, Shayden, Liam, Everly; daughter-in-law Lorie and dear friend Leonard.The family express gratitude to the team at Beckley Farm Lodge for the care in the past two years. No service, by request. Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close