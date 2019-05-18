Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlyne Cathers. View Sign Obituary

CATHERS, Darlyne (nee Kemp, Gage) June 19, 1937 - May 8, 2019 Darlyne began her celebrated life, as the youngest child of a wealthy horse racing family. Outgoing and social, Darlyne excelled in many jobs, such as a switchboard operator in her youth, to a legal secretary, as well as many volunteer positions. Curling was one of Darlyne's passions, another was cooking, everyone remembers Darlyne's fabulous meals. She loved to have fun, she was the planner of the neighbourhood parties. She lived life to the fullest and surrounded herself with family and friends. Pam and Grant's ever present, devoted mom, never missed a school fieldtrip, sporting event or the opportunity to get away with the kids to a beach or a spontaneous, surprise camping trip adventure. Darlyne truly was a "collector of friends", all the days of her life and leaves her full guest book behind to prove it. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her... Until we meet again. Darlyne leaves behind her husband Raymond, her daughter Pam (Rick), her son Grant (Shannon). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Selena, Faydra, Gage, Jacob and Alexis. A celebration of Darlyne's life will be held at Grant and Shannon's home at 1019 Deltana Ave. Langford, BC from 2-5 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019

