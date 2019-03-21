SHALER, Darold October 18, 1953 - March 21, 2012 In Loving Memory You left me beautiful memories Your love is still my guide And though I cannot see you, You're always at my side Love Always, Sheila To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 250-248-5859 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019