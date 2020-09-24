CARDINELL, Darrell A. April 24, 1928 - August 13, 2020 Predeceased by his parents, and beloved wife Dorothy Cardinell, sons Robbie & Pat Cardinell, step-son Bryan Stoddard. Survived by his daughters Linelle Cates (James), Susan Mackey (William Ripley), step-daughter Toni Kuiack, nephew Charlie (Ed) Parker (Jennifer), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Nova Scotia family. Darrell will be greatly missed by the people whose lives he touched, Vern (Carroll), Maxine and Bob and so many others. No funeral by request. If you would like to make a donation in Dad's name, his charity of choice was Muscular Dystrophy muscle.ca