JONES, Darrell Donald November 16, 1926 - June 28, 2019 Darrell passed away peacefully in Victoria. Born in Vancouver, B.C, he spent his working life in the city before retiring to Saltspring Island and Victoria. Married to his loving wife Marion, for 66 years, he is fondly remembered by his children, Randall (Donna), Darion, Marrell (Michael) and his grandchildren, Emily, Claire and Harrison. He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy during WW2 as a marine wireless operator. After the war he graduated from UBC with a degree in Law and Arts. He had a prominent career in law, as a Prosecutor before being appointed to the Bench. He volunteered in many charitable organizations, and served in senior roles in the Canadian Red Cross and the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Society in Geneva. Darrell loved the sea. He built his first boat, raced Lightnings, competed in the Vic-Maui, and served as Commodore at RVYC in 1984. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed travel, London was a favourite, and spent a year travelling around the world with his family in the early 70's. Remembered as a dignified, witty, caring and accomplished man. He always strived to do the best for his family and country. He will be missed by all who loved him, especially his family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019