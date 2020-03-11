NELSON, Darryl Philip October 7, 1953 - March 7, 2020 In loving memory of Darryl Nelson, we are saddened to announce his passing in Victoria, BC. He is survived by his mother, Lorna Nelson, his siblings, Ardath, Douglas, Howard and Susanne, his sons Ryan (Jen) and Jeffrey (Daniella), his six grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m., St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 924 Douglas St.,Victoria, BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020