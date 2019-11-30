Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daryl Arthur Paradice. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

PARADICE, Daryl Arthur February 6, 1956 - November 22, 2019 It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our much-loved Daryl Paradice. Daryl lived an exemplary life. He was one of the kindest, gentlest, loving men to walk this earth. His patience and caring knew no bounds. Daryl spent his entire life helping others. Daryl was born in Victoria to Arthur and Sylvia Paradice. He had a great love for family. There were many fond childhood stories to tell of living on North Dairy Road with his parents and younger Brother Russ and their close relationship to Grandparents Charles Bertram and Grace Tallack. Playing road hockey on the street in front of his home with his brother and friends was a highlight. The family enjoyed holidays in Parksville, BC and in 1986 Daryl and his parents began leasing an apartment at Ocean Terrace. Daryl had a special place in his heart for Parksville and he and wife Ruth kept and enjoyed it until 2017. Daryl was always a hard worker. As a teenager he worked at his Uncle Charlie's Dairy Queen on Hillside Ave. A meteorological hobbyist from a young age, Daryl followed his true calling of becoming a weather technician for Environment Canada working at Gonzales weather station and briefly at Estevan Point Lighthouse. When automation reduced the requirement for weather technicians Daryl attended Camosun College to attain a degree in business administration but he continued to have a passion for weather technology, reading and interpreting patterns that lasted his entire life. In February 1981 Daryl began a career with Old Age Security Programs, Government of Canada. Daryl's work ethic, ability to relate to others, organization and extensive knowledge of Old Age Security Act was reflected in his dedication to providing outstanding service to the lives of Canadian citizens. These ethics also led to opportunities for advancement within the department as a coach, mentor and adviser for years to follow. When he retired in February 2012 he was loved and respected as a favorite Business Expertise Advisor. Daryl was very proud of what he had accomplished but his main source of pride was the people that attended his classes and their successes. In 1994 Daryl met Ruth, his future wife and the love of his life. Together they traveled the world on countless cruises and vacations to over 40 countries, and experienced life to the fullest. Daryl was most excited about crossing the Arctic circle and his favorite place was Greenland. His future dreams were to retrace the route of the Northwest passage. Ruth's children Jennifer and Bob Paget welcomed him as a cherished family member recognizing with grateful hearts Daryl's immense love for their Mother. Daryl cared very deeply for his new family and did everything he could to help out in any way possible. We will all remember Daryl for his wonderful sense of humour, he enjoyed getting a response and all the teasing that would ensue. There was a depth to Daryl that many people did not experience. He was politically engaged and strongly felt that health, education and affordable housing were of primary importance. One of his greatest concerns was for clean water for our Northern Communities. He really enjoyed the quiet side to his life with his beloved wife and pets by his side. Happy hour was a daily tradition and he enjoyed his glass of white wine. Daryl was a sports enthusiast and rooted life-long for the Minnesota Vikings and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Daryl and Ruth were also devoted fans of the Victoria Grizzlies hockey club and loved attending games together. Daryl was a lover of music and a master of music trivia. Daryl leaves to mourn his wife Ruth Paradice and step daughter Jennifer Paget of Victoria, BC; brother Russ Paradice (Martha) and nephew Danny of Texcoco, Mexico as well as numerous friends and extended family. A Memorial Service with a reception to follow will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Daryl's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

