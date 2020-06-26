Born in Deloraine, Manitoba to Glen and Mary Canning (nee Reeve). When Daryl was about 1 1/2 years old his parents loaded up the ol' rambler and moved to BC and never looked back. Daryl joined the Canadian Forces at the age of 18 and after 33+ years of service retired from the RCN in 2016. Daryl will be fondly remembered for his big smile, sarcastic sense of humour and growing passion for gardening, cooking and nature walks. Daryl is survived by his mother Mary, wife Shelley, brother Dwayne (Dayna), sister Donica (Greg); children Alysha (Oz), Ashley (Darren), Andrew (Casandra), Jeff (Shelby), Becca (Liv) and grand daughter Leyla Faye. No service upon request. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Society.



