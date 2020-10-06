Daryl William Shaw, the last born of five children to Lillian and William Shaw of Victoria B.C., was born on November 14, 1963 and passed away suddenly on August 28, 2020.



In 1967 the Shaw family moved from town to Langford, where Daryl spent his life. He attended Savory Elementary and Spencer Schools, where he made many life-long friends. He enjoyed playing rec hockey at JDF and cheering on his friends, and their sons at Western Speedway. Daryl is predeceased by his Dad Bill, his oldest sister Lilianne (Lee-Ann), her son Lucas and foster son Melvin. Also, by his older brother Wayne, and brother-in-laws Dave and Denis. He is survived by his Mother Lil, and foster brothers Doug and Jeff. Also, his sisters Debbie and Cheryl, and nephews Kyle, Calvin, Dale, Jordan and nieces Carly and Hailey, brother-in-law Chris and foster nephew Mike. Daryl worked in the drywall industry for years before addiction issues caused too many health concerns to continue. He volunteered at the Mustard Seed when he was well enough and was a big part of the community. He will be dearly missed at T Seed. and by his life-long friend Rick. As well, race nights will not be the same for Mike without Uncle Daryl!



Daryl passed enjoying his favorite pastime, watching Nascar Racing. A private service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mustard Seed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store