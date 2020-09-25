Dave was a loving husband and father to Sarah and Timothy (Chelsea Tim's fiancé) and brother to to Bill, Paul and Ken. Dave worked so hard to give his family a good life, and we all have had that, and always will thanks to him. He was funny and kind. Generous in the community, always volunteering for charities here in Victoria. UrbaCity, Santa's Anonymous, Cycle of Life, and Hospice, which was a tremendous help to us these past weeks. We met in Toronto and with his work moved across the country. He has many many friends, people that I have never met, but know how much they cared about him. He passed away peacefully at home after a long fought battle with cancer, he truly was a "Warrior", a big presence to anyone who met him. We will miss his fake Liverpool accent, his shouting up the stairs when he came home from work. "Miss Gabor" your Idol's here! Always made me smile. We will miss you so much my Darling. My heart is broken. Love Karen



Donations to Victoria Hospice society.



