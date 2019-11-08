Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Cresswell. View Sign Obituary

CRESSWELL, Dave 1951.11.22 - 2019.04.20 Dave Cresswell was born in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22, 1951 and passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on April 20, 2019. Dave worked as a skilled glazier and a great handyman for over 50 years. Dave was well known for his "Kiwi Hangi" in Victoria and he had hosted "Hangi"for 23 years (1989 - 2012). Dave is survived by his wife Jane, his brother Leonard, sons Allan and Mark, daughter Lily, daughter-in-law Laura and granddaughters Tegan and Jessica. A celebration of life will be held at Metchosin Golf Club on Saturday, November 23 at 7 pm. The family appreciate the great help and support from Victoria Cancer Society ,Victoria Hospice, West Shore Community Health Care unit and all of Dave's friends! Thank you!





CRESSWELL, Dave 1951.11.22 - 2019.04.20 Dave Cresswell was born in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22, 1951 and passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on April 20, 2019. Dave worked as a skilled glazier and a great handyman for over 50 years. Dave was well known for his "Kiwi Hangi" in Victoria and he had hosted "Hangi"for 23 years (1989 - 2012). Dave is survived by his wife Jane, his brother Leonard, sons Allan and Mark, daughter Lily, daughter-in-law Laura and granddaughters Tegan and Jessica. A celebration of life will be held at Metchosin Golf Club on Saturday, November 23 at 7 pm. The family appreciate the great help and support from Victoria Cancer Society ,Victoria Hospice, West Shore Community Health Care unit and all of Dave's friends! Thank you! Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close