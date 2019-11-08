CRESSWELL, Dave 1951.11.22 - 2019.04.20 Dave Cresswell was born in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22, 1951 and passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on April 20, 2019. Dave worked as a skilled glazier and a great handyman for over 50 years. Dave was well known for his "Kiwi Hangi" in Victoria and he had hosted "Hangi"for 23 years (1989 - 2012). Dave is survived by his wife Jane, his brother Leonard, sons Allan and Mark, daughter Lily, daughter-in-law Laura and granddaughters Tegan and Jessica. A celebration of life will be held at Metchosin Golf Club on Saturday, November 23 at 7 pm. The family appreciate the great help and support from Victoria Cancer Society ,Victoria Hospice, West Shore Community Health Care unit and all of Dave's friends! Thank you!
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019