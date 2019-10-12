Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Parenteau. View Sign Obituary

PARENTEAU, Dave It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Dave on September 2nd, 2019, one month shy of his 75th birthday. He is survived by his loving wife Carol of 53 years and their children Dave, Debbie (Dennis), Yvonne and Danielle (Brian); grandchildren Michelle, Jordan, Tyson and Denver; sisters Gillian (David), Rosemarie (Edward), Kathy and Christine (Tom); brothers Wilfred (Marilyn), Douglas (Bonnie), Edward and Kelly; sister-in-law Denise; brother-in-laws Alex; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Herman and Helen Parenteau; his sisters Verna (George), Thelma and Denise; his brothers Hubert and Richard; his sister-in-law Paulette; and his brother-in-law John. Dave touched many lives through his hockey career, coaching, work in the construction field and just being a friend. Dave had a big heart and would help anyone who needed it. Dave will be greatly missed.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019

