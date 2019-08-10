Dave Turner

TURNER, Dave 1940 - 2019 We are sad to announce that Dave Turner has passed away, at the age of 79 years. His family was by his side. Dave was born and raised in Victoria and ran a very successful business for many years. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Carole (Mack), son Doug (Tiffany), grandsons Cole and Maxwell, his sister Shirley (Gerry), and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the care givers both at home and in the hospital. At Dave's request there will be a private family gathering. To offer a condolence, please visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
