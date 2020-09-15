BRUCE, David Alexander



With great sadness, the family of David Bruce announces his peaceful passing. Predeceased by parents Magnus, Irene, and his brother Barry; David is lovingly remembered by sister Carol and brothers Alistair (Amanda), Gordon (Barbara), Kedward (Caroline), many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. An outstanding multiple media artist, David’s work is known locally and abroad. He was an avid nature lover and creative gardener. David had a kind heart and a fondness for blackberry crumble, music, constructing models from scratch, and multiplayer gaming. He was a keen fisherman and had great love and affinity for all animals... especially creatures in need. A private funeral will be held September 16th, 2020. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial Donations can be sent to the main office of the CRD Animal Shelter at #212-2780 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Victoria BC V9B 3S6.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store