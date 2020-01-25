Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Ranger. View Sign Obituary

RANGER, David A. October 26, 1946 - January 10, 2020 Dave passed peacefully surrounded by love with his family at his side. Born and raised in Nanaimo, he eventually made Victoria his home. Dave was devoted to his love of family, friends, sports and work. Animals always had a special place in Dave's heart and his daily wish was a new furry friend. While he was a gifted athlete in many sports, lacrosse was his passion culminating in 1969, winning both the Provincial Bantam championship as head coach and the National Presidents Cup Championship as a player with the Nanaimo Luckies. Dave worked for Ryan Vending for over 40 years, a family owned business which provided "SuperDaveRanger" valued opportunities and lasting friendships. In the 80's Dave was introduced to golf and a new passion was born. Upon his transfer to Victoria he joined Uplands Golf Course. He cherished his time as a member and was always up to play 36 holes. True and amazing friendships were created through his love of golf. Dave felt blessed to be surrounded with wonderful and genuine friends whether it was the "Birthday Girls" or the "Golf Buddies". Red wine and good humor always prevailed. David is survived by Glenda, his children Lee (Kristen), Kim (Kenny); grandchildren Jordyn, Charlyse, Kolton and Justice; brothers Alan (Deb), Jeff (Karen) and Dan (Nancy) and their families; brother-in-law Gary, sister-in-law Jodie, Elise and Ryan. Thanks to Dr. Shtybel and Dr. Rosenberg for your excellent care and the ALS Society of BC for its support. A celebration of life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the ALS Society of BC.





