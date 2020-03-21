With his family beside him, David Alexander Taylor passed away on Jan 19, 2020. Dave is greatly missed by his daughters Sara and Jenny, grandchildren Taylor, Connor, & Marina, close family members Marquis and Ian, as well as friends and fellow sailors. Everyone who knew Dave would agree that he was truly one of a kind. Known for his electric sense of humor & indomitable wit, his intelligence & curiosity, his ingenuity & resourcefulness, and with so many interesting stories to share and entertaining conversations to be had. Dave was an enviable sailor who loved being out on the boat with friends, family, and crew. Whether out for a relaxing sail on a sunny afternoon, or chasing down the finish line on race days, a day on the water was definitely a favorite way to spend the day. His lifestyle, an interest in knowledge and learning over possessions and stature, was in many ways an art form that all would do well to study. So many happy memories. It's not going to be the same without you Dad. All our love.

