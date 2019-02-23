David Ainslie Crump

CRUMP, David Ainslie David was born in Regina, SK on March 31, 1925 and passed away in Victoria, BC on February 19, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Brigid Helen; David was the much loved father of Ian, Deborah (Wayne), Heather and John (Debbie); much loved grandfather to Gillian, Brian, Alison, Jennifer and Andrew and great-grandfather to James and Mackenzie. Cremation and no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
