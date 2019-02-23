CRUMP, David Ainslie David was born in Regina, SK on March 31, 1925 and passed away in Victoria, BC on February 19, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Brigid Helen; David was the much loved father of Ian, Deborah (Wayne), Heather and John (Debbie); much loved grandfather to Gillian, Brian, Alison, Jennifer and Andrew and great-grandfather to James and Mackenzie. Cremation and no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019