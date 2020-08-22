1/1
David Alexander King
April 10, 1949 - August 05, 2020
Passed away peacefully August 5th 2020 after a long health battle. Predeceased by his Father Cecil King and Mother Alfreda King. He was survived by his sons Shane King (Lisa), Brady King and Nick King (Ruth); Grandchildren Josh, Taylor and Emily; Kathy King. Brother Brian King (Laura) and sister Maureen Ness (John). David enjoyed music, cars and the Ingy. Thank you to Dr. Gerald Luco and all of the wonderful staff at Sunset Lodge for all the years of David's care. There will be a small private family celebration only due to Covid-19.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
