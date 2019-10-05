Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Alexander Munro. View Sign Obituary

MUNRO, David Alexander David Alexander Munro died peacefully in his 93rd year on September 17, 2019, in the Laguna Niguel area, California. David was born March 29, 1926 in Victoria, BC to Maggie Gunn and Colin David Munro. He attended George Jay, Central Junior High, and Victoria High Schools. He was a Colonist paper boy in the late 1930's, a member of the Boy Scouts, and, after school plus weekends, was a Bell Hop at the Empress Hotel. At age 18 he was "called-up" by the Canadian Army - attended Basic Training in Dundern, Saskatchewan - was discharged in less than 1 year when WWII was over. He worked in the Jameson Motors Office prior to his 5 year training with the firm of Ismay, Boise and Dunn in Victoria, completing and receiving his CPA Accreditation. David married Margaret Wood, of Monterey Avenue, July 26, 1950 in St Mary's Church, Elgin Road. He worked in Vancouver a few years and returned to Victoria prior to moving to southern California with their young family. Later in life, David and Margaret enjoyed golf, bridge, and travels overseas to meet cousins (Scotland in particular), always remembering their roots with family and friends in BC - especially Victoria. David leaves Margaret, his life partner of 69 years, and his sone Bruce, California. He is predeceased by his daughter Jo-ann of Laguna Niguel in April 1997, sister Jean Garrison, 2 younger brothers - Colin J and Donald R, sister-in-law Vera McShane. He is survived by sister Barbara Fields, sisters-in-law Ann Munro and Barbara Munro, Victoria. Also by numerous nieces and nephews locally and in Ontario - in whom David expressed consistent interest. Brent Munro and Jill Walker are thanked for their care and concern these past 2 years. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019

