December 20, 1988 - March 30, 2004



Memory can only tell us what we were, in the company of those we loved; it cannot help us find what each of us, alone, must now become. Yet no person is really alone; those who live no more echo still within our thoughts and words, and what they did has become woven into what we are.



There are moments in life when you miss someone so much that you just want to pick them from your dreams and hug them for real… Forever Loved, Never Forgotten, Fiercely Missed by Mom, Dad, Rowen, Tonya, Kenny, Landen and Riley.



Beautiful memories are wonderful things



They last till the longest day



They never wear out



They never get lost



And can never be given away



To some you may be forgotten



To others a part of the past



But to us who loved and lost you



Your memory will always last



Greatly loved and sadly missed. Keep dancing, our David Allen, as you do in our hearts. Grandma, Uncle Brett, Uncle Derek, Aunty Karol, Owen, Austin, Uncle Grant, Aunty Martha, Curtis, Mitchell.



XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

