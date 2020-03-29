December 20, 1988 - March 30, 2004
Memory can only tell us what we were, in the company of those we loved; it cannot help us find what each of us, alone, must now become. Yet no person is really alone; those who live no more echo still within our thoughts and words, and what they did has become woven into what we are.
There are moments in life when you miss someone so much that you just want to pick them from your dreams and hug them for real… Forever Loved, Never Forgotten, Fiercely Missed by Mom, Dad, Rowen, Tonya, Kenny, Landen and Riley.
Beautiful memories are wonderful things
They last till the longest day
They never wear out
They never get lost
And can never be given away
To some you may be forgotten
To others a part of the past
But to us who loved and lost you
Your memory will always last
Greatly loved and sadly missed. Keep dancing, our David Allen, as you do in our hearts. Grandma, Uncle Brett, Uncle Derek, Aunty Karol, Owen, Austin, Uncle Grant, Aunty Martha, Curtis, Mitchell.
