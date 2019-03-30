In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen McKenzie. View Sign

McKENZIE, David Allen Lloyd December 20, 1988 - March 30, 2004 As far as I can see, grief will never truly end. It may become softer over time, more gentle, and some days will feel sharp. But grief will last as long as the love does - forever. It's simply the way the absence of your loved one manifests in your heart. A deep longing, accompanied by the deepest love. Some days, the heavy fog may return, and the next day, it may recede, once again. It's all an ebb and flow, a constant dance of sorrow, joy, pain and sweet love… There are moments in life when you miss someone so much that you just want to pick them from your dreams and hug them for real… Forever Loved, Never Forgotten, Fiercely Missed by Mom, Dad, Rowen, Tonya, Kenny, Landen and Riley There will always be a heartache, And often a silent tear, But always precious memories, Of days when you were here. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you will remain, To walk with us throughout our life Until we meet again. Greatly loved and sadly missed. Keep dancing our David Allen, as you do in our hearts. Grandma, Uncle Brett, Uncle Derek, Aunty Karol, Owen, Austin, Uncle Grant, Aunty Martha, Curtis, Mitchell XXXXXXXXXXXXXXX OOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019

