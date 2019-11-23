April 14, 1952 - Nov 26, 2009
The moment you left me my heart was split in two. One side was filled with memories, the other died with you.
I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a trip down memory lane with tears upon my cheek.
Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday but missing you is heartache that never goes away.
I hold you tight within my heart and there you will remain. You see, life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.
We can't believe it has been a decade since you left us! Love always and forever. Sandra, Aaron and Sarah.
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 23, 2019