CUTLER, David Beatty After 97 years on duty our dad cast off peacefully and slipped his lines on October 18, 2019. He dedicated his life to his family, his friends and to serving his country. He was a trusted ally and guardian angel to many. Born in Stony Beach, Saskatchewan, September 28, 1922 to Edwin and Florence Cutler, Dave grew up in various prairie towns along the CN rail line with his beloved sisters, Christine, Joyce and Phyllis. He joined the Canadian Militia at the tender age of 17, beginning his lifelong dedication to the military. He served in many branches of the service but was most proud of his 35 year career in the Navy, retiring as a Commander. He received an Oak Leaf for Gallantry during action in the Battle of the St. Lawrence, which he referred to as "the secret war." He and his "Brownie", Marguerite Stuart, met as teenagers at Biggar High School and there they began a romance that spanned seven decades. Together they travelled across Canada from coast to coast during dad's Navy career and made lifelong friendships wherever they went. Cut is survived by his three children, Dave (Barb), Jim (Sandie) and Kathy (Dale) as well as his grandchildren Robin (Debbie), John (Michelle), Scott (Nicole), Amy-Leigh (Steve), Hailey (Dustin), Brad and Robyn. He held a special place in his heart and a twinkle in his eye for his great-grandchildren Mikala, Justus, Alex, Olivia, Stuart, Kaleb and Noralynn. He is also survived by his dear baby sister, Phyllis Lange, and the expansive Cutler and Stuart clans throughout Western North America. He will forever be remembered as "Uncle Beattie." Though a curmudgeon to some, he had a soft and tender side for most. He could never pass a dog without giving a pat and a biscuit. He selflessly cared for our beloved mom, his Dolly, on a daily basis and became a fixture at the Gorge Road Hospital, Mount St. Mary's and finally at Broadmead Lodge where he spent the last 18 months of his life. For these lessons, and many others, we are eternally thankful. We gratefully acknowledge the exceptional care of the angels at both Alexander Mackie and Broadmead Lodge, who helped dad navigate his final years. We also thank the Royal Canadian Legion for their support and friendship. We invite you to celebrate with us on Saturday, November 9 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion, Prince Edward Branch #91 (Langford) or the Lodge at Broadmead, in honour of their service to so many of our veterans. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember him.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019

