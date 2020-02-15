Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David C. Dueck. View Sign Obituary

Mr. David Curtis Dueck, after suffering from a long illness, died peacefully, at St Johns Hospice, located in Vancouver BC, on February 6, 2020. David was 81.



David is survived by his wife Julie; his previous wife Sherry, his son David, his daughter-in-law Angela and his four grandchildren; Georgia (26) James (25) Demetria (22) and Lucy (22).



David was born on January 21, 1939 in Vancouver BC to Lucille and Leonard. He graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1967 with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree. He married Sherry, his high school sweetheart Sept 7, 1963. He was remarried in June 2006 to Julie Walker, who cared for him and was by his side until the end.



David was a true entrepreneur, mechanically minded, extremely creative, talented, overtly curious, and possessed legendary persistence. By the age of 24 David had purchased his first business. David would go on to open numerous businesses over his lifetime, some would not succeed, many did, and thanks to him, are thriving enterprises today.



David was creative in the business sense but was also artistic, in a graphical sense, spending countless hours crafting and designing logos and labels for the numerous business’s he would own during his lifetime. He was meticulous about details.



David loved the water, had been a boater all his life and would end up owning many over his lifetime.



He was passionate about innovation and forever looking towards what was new and where we were all going. David was introspective and thoughtful, but also highly social, well liked, and possessed a great wit. He will be dearly missed.



An Eight Bells Ceremony will be held at the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club with a memorial to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Johns Hospice at 6389 Stadium Rd, Vancouver, BC V6T 2J9. The family would like to thank the entire staff at St Johns for their care, humor, patience, dedication and unwavering, wonderful kindness.

